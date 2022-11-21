Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $8,943,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,612,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,774,000 after purchasing an additional 788,614 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $760,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,787 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

