Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.59. 5,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market cap of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

