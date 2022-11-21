Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE VGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,844. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
