Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE VGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,844. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.