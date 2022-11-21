Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Reduced by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,919 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 1.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Vontier worth $45,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $66,029,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 141.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,867,000 after buying an additional 624,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 597,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Stock Down 0.3 %

Vontier Announces Dividend

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.27. 31,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.