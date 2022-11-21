VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 619,301 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $729.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.