Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.89 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00017114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $64.75 million and $10.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,830.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010868 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00229427 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.74955433 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $9,285,488.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

