Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PET. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

PET stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,243. Wag! Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,560,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,302,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

