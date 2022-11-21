Wallace Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,684 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $756,935.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,967,999 shares of company stock valued at $42,481,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

BEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,313. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

