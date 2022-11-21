Wallace Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up about 0.6% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. 6,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.17 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

