Wallace Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.11. 11,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,808. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

