Wallace Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 6.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Liberty Global worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,578. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

