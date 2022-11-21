Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 2.0% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,547,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 35.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

