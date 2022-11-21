Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up to $91.80

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $100.14. Walt Disney shares last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 962,462 shares traded.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

