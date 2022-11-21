Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up to $91.80

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $100.14. Walt Disney shares last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 962,462 shares traded.
DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.
Walt Disney Stock Up 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
