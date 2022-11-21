Wanchain (WAN) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $484,943.52 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022928 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

