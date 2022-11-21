Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64.
Warner Music Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.