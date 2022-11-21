Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.