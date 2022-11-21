WAX Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $140.08 million and approximately $31.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,846,891 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,272,465,408.5020084 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05493237 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $14,018,350.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

