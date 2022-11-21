Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. William Blair initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.
Wayfair Price Performance
Wayfair stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
