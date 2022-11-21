Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. William Blair initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Wayfair stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

