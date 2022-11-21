WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $55,231.25 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.