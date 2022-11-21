Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 10,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 633,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $24,015,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

