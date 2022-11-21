Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lemonade (LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2022 – Lemonade is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $30.00.

11/10/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lemonade Stock Down 6.3 %

LMND traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 11,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

