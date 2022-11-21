Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

WFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. 180,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,759,111. The stock has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

