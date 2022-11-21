Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 628.35 and a quick ratio of 628.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.51%. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -9.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.