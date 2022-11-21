Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 628.35 and a quick ratio of 628.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.51%. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -9.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

