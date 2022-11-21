Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

