Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.7 %

Intel Announces Dividend

INTC traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 648,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

