Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.31. 29,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

