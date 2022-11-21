Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, reaching $158.11. 115,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,450. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

