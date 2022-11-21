Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 2,969 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PRF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.22. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,609. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59.

