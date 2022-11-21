WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Brian Camire Sells 28,716 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 28,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $34,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,077.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Camire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of WM Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50.

WM Technology Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 806,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,128. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $162.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WM Technology by 13,253.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WM Technology by 298.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 842,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

