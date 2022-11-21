Wojak Finance (WOJ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $162.26 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $162.26 million and approximately $37,214.89 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.50 or 0.08630474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00465310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.61 or 0.28548680 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

