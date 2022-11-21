W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 8%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 8,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,302,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.