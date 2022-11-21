W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 8%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 8,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,302,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
