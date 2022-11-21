WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $7.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WW opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

