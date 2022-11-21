WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $7.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of WW International
WW International Price Performance
Shares of WW opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
