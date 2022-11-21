Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) EVP Megan Moen Sells 4,633 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Moen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $130,826.25.

On Friday, November 11th, Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $112,517.65.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. 162,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,180. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

XPOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

