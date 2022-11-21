YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.94 million and approximately $364.73 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.50 or 0.08630474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00465310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.61 or 0.28548680 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00693027 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $388.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

