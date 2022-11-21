Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Zcash has a market cap of $596.92 million and approximately $55.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.89 or 0.00239473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,754,119 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

