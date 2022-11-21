ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $303,654.28 and approximately $93.05 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00238678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

