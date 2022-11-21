Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

ZM stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.26. 5,839,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $251.70.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

