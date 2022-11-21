Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

ZM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.26. 5,839,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,311. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $251.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

