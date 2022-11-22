11,836 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

