12,931 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DraftKings by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 151.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings Profile

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

