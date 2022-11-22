212 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,443.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,919.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,813.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,918.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

