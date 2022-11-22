217,834 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

