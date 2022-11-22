3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Down 1.7%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 19,476 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRNT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

