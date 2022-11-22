74,757 Shares in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.46% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 154.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 79.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERY stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 47,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $127.90.

