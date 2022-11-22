Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.47. Abcam shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 2,585 shares traded.
ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Abcam Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
