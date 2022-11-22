Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.47. Abcam shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 2,585 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Abcam Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,736,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 323,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,028,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

