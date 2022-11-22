Acala Token One Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Acala Token has a market cap of $55.23 million and $1.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,144.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00230783 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09669368 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,443,982.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars.

