ACCO Brands Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,710.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 171.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

