Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

