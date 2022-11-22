Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
