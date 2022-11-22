AdTheorent (ADTH) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AdTheorent to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 4.02 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -36.33

Profitability

AdTheorent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AdTheorent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.12% -19.82% -7.05%

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 741 3852 9106 259 2.64

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.20%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AdTheorent peers beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.