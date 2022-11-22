Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.58.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.